Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in July

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,614.0 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MICCF stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

