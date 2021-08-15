MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $5.84 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00012211 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and $201,034.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00442957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $739.00 or 0.01545558 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,765,730 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

