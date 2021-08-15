Mina Price Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00006561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $603.95 million and $35.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.02 or 0.99889301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00872726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.37 or 0.06928227 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 195,174,329 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.