Minereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,784.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $34,784.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,997,907 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

