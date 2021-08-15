Minter Network (BIP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,204.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $23,204.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00037001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00154577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.61 or 0.99944599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,586,585,660 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,376,093 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

