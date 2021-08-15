MIR COIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,427.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $109,427.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

