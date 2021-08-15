Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $15.97 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,480.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

