Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.13 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $314.48 million and approximately $50.13 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00008518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00138810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00154150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.49 or 0.99881600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00875020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.89 or 0.06965492 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

