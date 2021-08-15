Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $73.54 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $299.36 million and $73.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00153970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.16 or 1.00455683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00877855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.