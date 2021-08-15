Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $149.81 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and $33,443.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $149.81 or 0.00318306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 178,702 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.