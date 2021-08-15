Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.72 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $527.27 or 0.01107295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $602.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00137975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00154779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.86 or 0.99932685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.00875765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.23 or 0.06901244 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,881 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.