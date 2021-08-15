Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.35 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and $15,007.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00017094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

