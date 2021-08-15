Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,840.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $57,840.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $48.16 or 0.00101214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00139248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00155253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,585.60 or 1.00006329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.73 or 0.00877905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.17 or 0.06981898 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 479,511 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.