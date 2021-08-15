Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 82.6% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.
MTLHF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
