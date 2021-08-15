Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Up 82.6% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the July 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

MTLHF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

