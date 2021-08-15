MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $465,029.40

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $465,029.40 and $9.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

