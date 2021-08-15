MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,730.37

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $481,730.37 and $3.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.