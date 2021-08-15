Modern Investment Coin Price Hits $0.0542 on Major Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $382,970.66 and $241,393.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00022008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001249 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 7,067,451 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

