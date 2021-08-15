ModiHost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,189.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $166,280.21 and $28,189.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

