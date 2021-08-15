Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.16. 260,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

