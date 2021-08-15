MonaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.21 million and $5.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.29 or 0.06837064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.17 or 0.01488905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.05 or 0.00390577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.00 or 0.00576005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00368733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00310037 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

