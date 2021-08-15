Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $31,284.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

