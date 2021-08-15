Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $24,183.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

