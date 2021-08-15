MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,173.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00087584 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,171,131 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

