MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post sales of $330.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.23 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

