MONK Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $13,172.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008688 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

