Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $2,955.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

