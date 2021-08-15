Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $612.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $612.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.00863678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00107242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

