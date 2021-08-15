Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $24,508,712 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

