MoonRadar (MRF) Market Capitalization Tops $472,102.54

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $472,102.54 and approximately $6,049.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

