MoonSwap (MOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $170,636.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00393964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,308,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

