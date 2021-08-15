More Coin Trading Down 8% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $125,410.58 and $665.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00861994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044610 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.