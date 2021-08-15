Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Murphy Oil worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $362,934. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

