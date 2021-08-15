Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Kodiak Sciences worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

