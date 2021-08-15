Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CAF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

