Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 88.1% in July

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EDD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 90,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1013 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 513,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 243,855 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 47.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 517,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 167,478 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

