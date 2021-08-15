Morgan Stanley Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Independent Bank worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

