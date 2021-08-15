Morgan Stanley Has $14 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Brunswick worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

