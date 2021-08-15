Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

