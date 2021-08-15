Morgan Stanley Purchases 13,060 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of SPX FLOW worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

FLOW stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

