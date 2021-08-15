Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.39% of Compugen worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

