Morgan Stanley Sells 56,909 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of United Bankshares worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

