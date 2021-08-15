Morgan Stanley Sells 9,333 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

