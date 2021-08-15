Morgan Stanley Sells 9,333 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nordson worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $7,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $228.59 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $229.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

