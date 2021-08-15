Morpheus Labs One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

