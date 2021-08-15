Moss Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $47.07 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

