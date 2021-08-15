MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in July

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MPXOF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

