mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $18.37 million and $2.10 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002293 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.