mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $270,396.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,025.85 or 0.99961658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00078188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.