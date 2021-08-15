MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

