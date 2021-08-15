MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

