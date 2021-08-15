MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,306.67

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a market cap of $48,306.67 and approximately $39.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00154525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.24 or 0.99941003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00875397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.39 or 0.07076279 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. The official website for MultiCoinCasino is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

